MOL Signs New LNG Bunker Supply Contract in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A skid will be used allowing four trucks to supply a ship simultaneously. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has signed an LNG bunker supply contract for two new ferries.

MOL, MOL Ferry, Japan Petroleum Exploration and Hokkaido Gas have signed a deal to supply LNG as a bunker fuel to two newbuild ferries, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

MOL Ferry will operate the vessels on the Oarai-Tomakomai route.

From 2025, when the two ships are due to enter service, Japan Petroleum Exploration will supply LNG to the ships at Oarai, while Hokkaido Gas will supply the fuel at Tomakomai. A skid will be used allowing four trucks to supply a ship simultaneously.

LNG is the biggest alternative bunker fuel, with a total of 876 LNG-fuelled ships in service or on order by the end of last year. Supply is now available at almost all major bunkering hubs, and is steadily being rolled out at smaller ports around the world.