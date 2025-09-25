Geely Launches World's First Methanol-Hydrogen Electric Riverboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yuanchun 001 debuts in Hangzhou, extending Geely’s methanol-hydrogen technology to the marine sector. Image Credit: Gelly

China’s Geely Holding Group has launched the world’s first methanol-hydrogen electric multi-purpose riverboat, Yuanchun 001, in Hangzhou.

The vessel uses Geely’s independently developed methanol-hydrogen hybrid electric drive system, the firm said earlier this month.

The milestone highlights the potential of methanol and electrified propulsion for sustainable marine transportation.

Geely has been building a methanol ecosystem for over two decades, spanning carbon capture, green methanol production, transport, refuelling, and applications across cars, trucks, and now shipping.

By the end of June 2025, more than 800 methanol refuelling stations had been established in China, with more than 4,000 expected by 2027.