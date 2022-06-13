BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Mumbai Marine Fuel Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Mumbai. Image Credit: Geoserve

Geoserve Energy Transport India is seeking to hire a marine fuel analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role and a relevant degree, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. A strong knowledge of marine fuels specifications and test methods and understanding of marine engines would be an advantage.

The statement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assess market intelligence, market analysis, planning and reporting activities, oil pricing support, modelling and data management to support the group strategy

Primary role is to study various initiatives and fuel quality claims in addition to covering the dynamics of the bunker oil market from supply, demand, trade flows, pricing, competitor analysis, etc. to make the most optimal decisions

Assess the existing pricing methodology and introduce tangible improvements

Conduct market analysis of product prices for top bunkering ports worldwide

Monitor the progress of supplies from product issuance to delivery

Develop & implement internal fuel quality assurance plans & monitor internal quality standards

Quantify the impact of different marketing and operational tactics

Manage reports/planning for specialized marine bunker surveys such as bunker detective and investigative surveys globally

Understand Geoserve's internal data and analyse the same to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trend while liaising with our global team members to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized

Provide periodic competitor analysis and bunker / crude oil market analysis reports and reports for customers and senior management

Analyse the operative performance of our clients' vessels – lead times, claims management, trade patterns, barging delays, etc

Assess market implications and providing recommendations

