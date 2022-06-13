Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Mumbai Marine Fuel Analyst
Monday June 13, 2022
The role is based in Mumbai. Image Credit: Geoserve
Geoserve Energy Transport India is seeking to hire a marine fuel analyst in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role and a relevant degree, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. A strong knowledge of marine fuels specifications and test methods and understanding of marine engines would be an advantage.
The statement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assess market intelligence, market analysis, planning and reporting activities, oil pricing support, modelling and data management to support the group strategy
- Primary role is to study various initiatives and fuel quality claims in addition to covering the dynamics of the bunker oil market from supply, demand, trade flows, pricing, competitor analysis, etc. to make the most optimal decisions
- Assess the existing pricing methodology and introduce tangible improvements
- Conduct market analysis of product prices for top bunkering ports worldwide
- Monitor the progress of supplies from product issuance to delivery
- Develop & implement internal fuel quality assurance plans & monitor internal quality standards
- Quantify the impact of different marketing and operational tactics
- Manage reports/planning for specialized marine bunker surveys such as bunker detective and investigative surveys globally
- Understand Geoserve's internal data and analyse the same to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trend while liaising with our global team members to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized
- Provide periodic competitor analysis and bunker / crude oil market analysis reports and reports for customers and senior management
- Analyse the operative performance of our clients' vessels – lead times, claims management, trade patterns, barging delays, etc
- Assess market implications and providing recommendations
