TotalEnergies Delivers Biofuel Bunker Blend to Hapag-Lloyd in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore saw a total of 140,000 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales last year. File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer TotalEnergies has delivered a biofuel bunker blend to a Hapag-Lloyd boxship in Singapore for the first time.

The 15,000 TEU Hapag-Lloyd container ship Afif took on 2,000 mt of a B24 blend containing 24% second-generation UCOME blended with VLSFO in Singapore on January 20, TotalEnergies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The fuel will deliver about 20% less net GHG emissions than conventional bunkers.

The delivery was facilitated by Jurong Port Universal Terminal.

"We are very pleased with the cooperation with TotalEnergies for the supply of biofuel in Singapore," Jan Christensen, senior director for global fuel purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"This is another early step for Hapag-Lloyd on our decarbonization journey.

"In combination with other green fuels, biofuel will play an important role towards a carbon-free environment by 2045.

"Consistent supply of biofuel in Singapore will allow us to offer sustainable transportation solutions to our customers, thereby supporting them in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint."

Singapore saw a total of 140,000 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales last year.