BUNKER JOBS: ONE Seeks Global Bunker Management Assistant Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firm ONE is seeking to hire an assistant manager for its global bunker management team in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with marine engineering knowledge, fluent English and preferably onboard experience as a marine engineer, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Plan and optimize quantity of bunkers for assigned services/vessels through close coordination on scheduling and fuel procurement

Monitor operators' bunker plans and guide them to make optimum bunkering decisions, considering worldwide fuel prices, fuel grade,

vessel characteristics, schedules, etc.

Support fuel-saving activities by instructing vessels, addressing technical requests, and assisting operators

Coordinate sludge disposal requests from vessels and analyze discharging records

Develop efficient sludge discharging strategies

Arrange and supply bunker sampling kits

Respond to vessels' routine reports and implement countermeasures for any machinery issues

Analyse monthly fuel oil consumption and ensure data consistency and accuracy

Account for fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and summarising them for reporting purposes

Support the monitoring and creation of explanatory materials regarding fuel-related regulations

Assist operators in troubleshooting vessels by communicating with operators and the other teams abd stakeholders

Provide technical support and decision-making assistance to operators for regulatory compliance

Manage fuel oil quality standards and handling poor-quality fuel oil

