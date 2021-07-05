Inchcape Joint Venture Takes on Sri Lanka Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sri Lanka's bunker market may see an expansion this year. File Image / Pixabay

A new joint venture between Inchcape Shipping Services and John Keells Holdings is set to join the bunker market in Sri Lanka.

The new company, Inchcape Mackinnon Mackenzie Shipping (Private) Limited, will provide a range of services including port agency, husbandry, crew logistics, ship chandlery, liner agency, marine survey and inspection and bunker supply, the companies said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Local bunker supplier Lanka Marine Services is a unit of John Keells Holdings.

"Given the global presence of Inchcape and the local presence of JKH, we are sure we can provide an exceptional service to both international and local clients," Zafir Hashim, head of transportation at John Keells, said in the statement.

"With Sri Lanka's strategic location in the global maritime route, the services offered through this joint venture will certainly attract a multitude of new clients to call at the shores of Sri Lanka for ship related services."