K Line joins Global Synthetic LNG Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line will contribute to the global expansion of e-methane and the establishment of a global supply chain. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm K Line has announced that it has the global alliance to promote the use of synthetic LNG (e-methane) in shipping.

The coalition aims to advance e-methane usage, foster a global market with unified emissions accounting and certification standards, and strengthen collaboration among all stakeholders across the e-methane value chain, K Line stated in a statement in its website on Wednesday.

Formed in October 2024, the coalition includes key members like Samsung E&A, Shell, and other notable industry players.

E-methane is produced using renewable electricity to generate hydrogen through electrolysis, which is then combined with CO2, typically captured from industrial processes, to produce e-methane.

Unlike fossil LNG, which is derived from natural gas extraction and results in more net GHG emissions during production and combustion, e-methane is a cleaner alternative and can be used as a drop-in fuel in dual-fuel LNG ships.