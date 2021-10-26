Japan Backs 2050 Net Zero Target for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan is joining a growing club of organisations calling for tougher IMO GHG targets. File Image / Pixabay

The Japanese authorities are preparing to lend their support to calls for a 2050 net-zero emissions target for shipping.

Japan's delegation plans to back the 2050 target at the next IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The US and UK already back the change in policy, as well as the International Chamber of Shipping, UK Chamber of Shipping, Bunker Holding and Peninsula.

The IMO's current target for shipping is a cut of at least 50% in total GHG emissions from 2008's level by 2050, but pressure is growing to set more ambitious goals.

Last week nine users of shipping including Amazon, IKEA and Unilever pledged to use only freight services powered by zero-carbon bunkers from 2040.