Bunker Jobs: Bunker Sales Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore

by Banle Energy International Limited

Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire Bunker Sales Managers for our Hong Kong and Singapore offices.

Our company website: www.banle-intl.com

We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 5 years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients.

The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:

Key Responsibilities

Dealing with sales daily works;

Follow sales contracts;

Develop new opportunities for business growth;

Maintain and increase business activities;

Any ad hoc assignment as requested.

Job Requirements

Background in bunkering or shipping industry.

Aggressive

Co-operating

Self-driven

Experience in developing new customers

Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com