Bunker Jobs: Bunker Sales Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire Bunker Sales Managers for our Hong Kong and Singapore offices.
Our company website: www.banle-intl.com
We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 5 years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients.
The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:
Key Responsibilities
- Dealing with sales daily works;
- Follow sales contracts;
- Develop new opportunities for business growth;
- Maintain and increase business activities;
- Any ad hoc assignment as requested.
Job Requirements
- Background in bunkering or shipping industry.
- Aggressive
- Co-operating
- Self-driven
- Experience in developing new customers
Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com