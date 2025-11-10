China Endorses Biofuel Blending and Alternative Fuels Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move seeks to scale up the blending of locally sourced biofuel feedstock with marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed support for the blending of domestically produced biofuel with marine fuel oil within the country’s comprehensive bonded zones, under new guidelines aimed at expanding green trade.

It also supports bonded bunkering of alternative fuels, including LNG, biofuel blends, methanol and ammonia, according to the directive issued by the Ministry of Commerce on October 30.

The directive, titled Implementation Opinions on Expanding Green Trade, was issued by the Ministry of Commerce with approval from the State Council.

The move could boost the supply of biofuel bunkers and other alternative fuels at Chinese ports, particularly Zhoushan, which the country has positioned as a major regional bunkering hub.

"Support qualified localities in carrying out bonded liquefied natural gas, biodiesel, green alcohol, and green ammonia bunkering services for international vessels," the ministry said.