NYK to Develop Zero-Emission Vessels With Uyeno Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms plan collaboration on autonomous shipping and zero-emission vessels. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has announced a new partnership with tanker operator Uyeno Group that may lead to projects developing zero-emission vessels.

NYK has taken a 10% stake in subsidiary Uyeno Transtech, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The two companies will consider collaborating on building a value chain for ammonia and hydrogen in Japan as well as developing technologies including autonomous ships and zero-emission vessels.

"I believe that this investment in Uyeno Transtech, which is also active in advanced initiatives, will be an opportunity to explore areas where synergies can be expected from a long-term perspective," Akira Kono, senior managing executive officer at NYK Line, said in the statement.

"In the future, while the supply chain in next-generation energy fields such as ammonia and hydrogen are being developed, we will work together to create new value, such as providing services that link oceangoing shipping with domestic coastal shipping."

NYK has been an investor in a range of decarbonisation technologies for shipping, working on battery-powered propulsion as well as trying out biofuels and investigating methanol and other fuels.