Chimbusco Pan Nation Arranges First Biofuel Delivery in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company arranged the delivery of 1,000 mt of a B24 blend to Yang Ming's boxship the YM Witness in Singapore on October 16. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

Marine fuels joint venture Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has arranged its first biofuel bunker delivery in Singapore.

The company arranged the delivery of 1,000 mt of a B24 blend to Yang Ming's boxship the YM Witness in Singapore on October 16, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"CPN is committed to be the frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options," the company said in the post.

"This biofuel delivery reinforces CPN's commitment to realizing eco-friendly port energy solutions and global decarbonization goals."

Singapore overtook Rotterdam as the world's largest bunkering port by volumes for biofuel blends in the third quarter of this year.