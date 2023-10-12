Singapore LNG Bunker Demand Continues to Grow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FueLNG's 1,000th ship-to-ship operation was a delivery of LNG bunkers to Anglo American's bulker the Ubuntu Harmony on October 11. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore-based LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery, highlighting continued growth in demand for the alternative fuel in the city-state's waters.

The 1,000th operation was a delivery of LNG bunkers to Anglo American's bulker the Ubuntu Harmony on October 11, FueLNG said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the FueLNG Bellina for the operation.

"This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence," Saunak Rai, general manager of FueLNG, said in the statement.

"As a trailblazer in the LNG bunkering industry, this latest achievement reaffirms our market leading position in setting new standards in LNG bunkering."

Singapore saw a total of 70,800 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first eight months of 2023, up from 7,800 mt in the same period a year earlier.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.