Business as Usual for Singapore Bunker Sales

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

It was business very much as usual for bunker sales in Singapore last month, with the word’s biggest bunkering port posting another now typical 4 million metric tonne haul for March.

The latest preliminary data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shows sales of 4,090,800 mt for all products, with sales of IFO380 - as always - making up the majority of that with 2.95 million mt sold.

With a sales of 500 cSt material at 737,500 mt the port’s second most popular product made up its now usual 20% of the overall total, but perhaps indicative of the market’s mood as we draw closer to the start of the new sulfur cap was HSFO overall made up 90% of the total, compared to the more typical 94% seen in recent years.

There were 3,320 calls for bunkers last month (vs the trailing 12 month average of 3,302) putting the average stem size at 1,232 mt (vs a 12-month average of 1,239 mt).

Singapore currently has 50 licenced bunker suppliers.