Quartet Announce First LNG Bunkering Operation in Western Japan

The supply took place in the Asano district. Image Credit: NYK

A joint venture by a quartet of Japanese firms today announced their first LNG bunkering operation in the Setouchi and Kyushu areas of Western Japan.

The supply took place in the Asano district, and was supplied ex-truck to the LNG-fuelled tugboat Sakigake, Japan's first LNG-fueled tugboat delivered in August 2015 and owned by NYK.

NYK, together with Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., Saibu Gas Co. Ltd., and The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc., have been in joint discussions on the commercialization of LNG bunkering since last August.

"Going forward, the four companies will utilize the experience gained from this operation to accelerate commercialization," they said.