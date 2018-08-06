Another LNG Bunkering Venture Moves Forward in Japan

NYK and Kyushu have agreed to partner in various fields, including LNG transport. Image Credit: NYK

NYK says it has moved forward with plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering venture with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., Saibu Gas Co., Ltd., and The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc..

As Ship & Bunker reported in June, the group said they had agreed to partner in various fields,

The companies now say they have signed a memorandum of understanding looking at launching an LNG bunkering* business in the Setouchi and Kyushu areas of western Japan.

The development is just one of a number of LNG bunker ventures underway in the country, with the Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation (CLS) joint venture saying last month it was aiming to launch the country's first LNG bunkering vessel at the end of 2020.