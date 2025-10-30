Sing Fuels Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification enables the firm to supply sustainable and traceable biofuel blends. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Sing Fuels has been awarded ISCC certification.

The certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuels, Sing Fuels said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"With this certification, we are now authorized to trade biofuels with ISCC proof of sustainability, reinforcing our vision to accelerate the transition toward low-carbon marine fuels," the company said.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional marine fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.