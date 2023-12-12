Singapore, Tianjin Sign 'Green Corridor' MoU

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: promoting green corridors. File Image / Pixabay.

A green and digital shipping corridor is to be set up between Singapore and the Chinese port of Tianjin, Singapore's port authority has said.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the two port administrations to that effect.

"The Singapore –Tianjin Green and Digital Shipping Corridor will serve as a valuable testbed for both countries to pilot and trial digital solutions, alternative fuels and technologies, and facilitate talent development to support the decarbonisation and digitalisation of shipping," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement posted on its website.

Under the MoU, the two ports aim to work with a range of players including bunker suppliers "to enable more efficient port clearance through digital exchanges, encourage the offtake of zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuels and adoption of new fuel technologies", the statement added

Green corridors are a global initiative seeking to promote low-carbon practice at ports and facilitate the same for shipping. Digitalisation is seen in tandem as a way of increasing efficiency in port and shipping operations.

Singapore is involved in a number of agreements on green corridors.