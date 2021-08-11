Singapore Supplier Victory Petroleum to Shift Barges to Electric Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Victory Petroleum supplies bunkers in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based marine fuel supplier Victory Petroleum is set to convert its fleet of bunker delivery vessels to electric propulsion.

BH Global subsidiary Sea Forrest Power Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding to convert the bunker supplier's vessels, BH Global said in a statement on its website last week.

The bunker supplier has a fleet of six ships.

"The hybrid-electric steel vessels will be designed with high fuel efficiency, with an aim of reduced carbon emission so as to contribute holistically to the reduction of the shipping industry's carbon footprint over the coming decades," BH Global said in the statement.

"SFP will also develop a proprietary-design one-stop ship-to-ship charging system with minimal footprint for the powering of plug-in hybrid and full electric vessel.

"The energy storage system developed will be specially designed and engineered for coastal usage."