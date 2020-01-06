Essar Shipping Expects Scrubber Payback in 18-24 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 6, 2020

India's Essar Shipping expects to recoup its capital expenditure on scrubber installations on its ships within 18-24 months, the company said Monday.

The company has ordered scrubbers for four of its 12 ships, comprising three minicape bulk carriers and one very large crude carrier, it said.

The installations are due to be completed in April or May of this year.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com