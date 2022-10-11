Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Control Specialist in Singapore
Tuesday October 11, 2022
The role is based in Peninsula's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global bunker supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk control specialist in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience within oil trading, and a strong understanding of risks and P&L attribution, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsibility for the preparation and production of the daily P&L reporting process and timely provision of monthly key performance indicators to enable the business team to understand and manage commercial & trading performance, including daily volumetric exposure, stock control, P&L reporting, analysis, limit monitoring and monthly MI (Management Information) to MA (Management Accounts) reconciliations.
- Close liaison with sales desks and traders in contract locations to ensure data is accurate and timely; and, with the physical operations teams for reviewing all stock movements, either in tank, barges, waterborne, in pipe, etc (delivered or to be delivered).
- Help to implement process and system improvements to streamline activities performed by core team and enable increased focus on results analysis.
- Reviewing and checking daily physical and paper transactions have been posted correctly, are within Trading Delegations of Authority, and also to ensure the hedging is carried out correctly each day.
- Proactively providing to the business beneficial commercial analysis. Specifically, monthly commercial performance measures, fixed cost reporting and analysis, analysis of pricing and basis risk around physical operations.
- Stock control: To analyse the operative performance of our barges (loadings, deliveries, transfers, loss control) and terminals and look for cost reduction opportunities.
- Ensuring integrity of data through the implementation and use of suitable controls.
- Maintenance of suitable infrastructure in support of business growth.
- Assisting with the month end close process.
- Help coordinate and review the proper flow of necessary documentation, e.g. for validation purposes etc.
- Ad hoc (financial) analysis and reporting, as requested.
- General administrative duties. Maintaining suitable and robust audit trails.
For more information, click here.