BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Control Specialist in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk control specialist in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience within oil trading, and a strong understanding of risks and P&L attribution, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsibility for the preparation and production of the daily P&L reporting process and timely provision of monthly key performance indicators to enable the business team to understand and manage commercial & trading performance, including daily volumetric exposure, stock control, P&L reporting, analysis, limit monitoring and monthly MI (Management Information) to MA (Management Accounts) reconciliations.

Close liaison with sales desks and traders in contract locations to ensure data is accurate and timely; and, with the physical operations teams for reviewing all stock movements, either in tank, barges, waterborne, in pipe, etc (delivered or to be delivered).

Help to implement process and system improvements to streamline activities performed by core team and enable increased focus on results analysis.

Reviewing and checking daily physical and paper transactions have been posted correctly, are within Trading Delegations of Authority, and also to ensure the hedging is carried out correctly each day.

Proactively providing to the business beneficial commercial analysis. Specifically, monthly commercial performance measures, fixed cost reporting and analysis, analysis of pricing and basis risk around physical operations.

Stock control: To analyse the operative performance of our barges (loadings, deliveries, transfers, loss control) and terminals and look for cost reduction opportunities.

Ensuring integrity of data through the implementation and use of suitable controls.

Maintenance of suitable infrastructure in support of business growth.

Assisting with the month end close process.

Help coordinate and review the proper flow of necessary documentation, e.g. for validation purposes etc.

Ad hoc (financial) analysis and reporting, as requested.

General administrative duties. Maintaining suitable and robust audit trails.

