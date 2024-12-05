BUNKER JOBS: Global Commodities firm Seeks Bunker Sales Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading, fuel sales or a related maritime or energy role. Image Credit: Selby Jennings

A global commodities firm is seeking to hire a bunker sales trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Selby Jennings highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the employer.

The hiring company is described as 'a global leading player in the commodities industry, dedicated to delivering excellence in production and operation'.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading, fuel sales or a related maritime or energy role.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Sales and Trading: Actively source and negotiate the sale of bunker fuel to customers worldwide, including shipping companies, operators, and vessel owners.

Client Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with existing and potential clients. Provide exceptional service and personalized solutions to meet customer fuel needs.

Market Expansion: Identify and capitalize on new business opportunities and markets, expanding the company's global presence in the bunker industry.

