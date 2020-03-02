Integr8 Fuels Carries Out First LNG Bunker Purchase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Normand Leader was the first offshore supply vessel in Singapore to receive LNG as a marine fuel. Image Credit: Solstad Offshore

Bunker trading company Integr8 Fuels has carried out its first purchase of LNG as a bunker fuel, the company said Monday.

Integr8 arranged the supply of LNG from FueLNG to Solstad Offshore ASA in Singapore on February 5, the company said in an emailed statement.

The bunker operation, fuelling the Normand Leader, was the first LNG bunkering of an offshore support vessel in the country, Integr8 said.

The operation was carried out in multiple truck deliveries.

"FueLNG's bunkering operations were smooth, efficient and done safely," Pankaj Batham, technical superintendent at Solstad, said in the statement.

"Their experience was clear in how they confidently led the multiple truck deliveries from start to end."

The operation was Integr8's first LNG bunkering deal, and Solstad's first in Asia.

"We look forward to more LNG bunkering trades as it shows that Singapore is open for business as an LNG hub, including spot opportunities," Yusuff Shah, senior bunker trader at Integr8, said in the statement.

Integr8 Fuels is a fully owned subsidiary of the Navig8 group, providing bunker procurement services to its customers worldwide.

Navig8 is a fully integrated provider of shipping management services and one of the largest independent pool and commercial management companies.

FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Maritime and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is licensed by the Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in the country.