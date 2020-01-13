China Uncovers Two Cases of IMO 2020 Non-Compliance: Standard Club

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China appears to have started its enforcement measures early this year. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in China have already uncovered two cases of non-compliance with the International Maritime Organization's new 0.50% sulfur limit for marine fuels, according to insurance association the Standard Club.

China's Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) caught the first in Qingdao burning fuel oil with 0.6777% sulfur content, the P&I club said Friday.

The second was caught burning non-compliant fuel in Xiamen, but had been at berth there for nearly six days after changing over to compliant fuel, the Standard Club said.

In the second case it is likely that high-sulfur residue from fuels bunkered earlier caused the infraction, the P&I club said, and this ship was ordered to take measures to clean its fuel system.

It remains unclear whether the MSA will impose fines in either case, the P&I club said.

Under Chinese law fines for non-compliance could be between RMB10,000 and RMB100,000 ($1,452-14,517), the Standard Club said.