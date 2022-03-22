Electric Feeder Duo set for Yangtze Deployment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wuhan Yangtze river bridge. File Image / Pixabay.

A Chinese shipping company that is part of Cosco Shipping Lines has struck a deal with another arm of its parent company for two electric feeder vessels.

The deal is a time-charter agreement between Shanghai Pan-Asia Shipping and leasing affiliate Cosco Shipping Development, according to maritime news provider the Loadstar.

Each ship will powered by 36 20ft containerised batteries that can be charged to 50,000 kWh of electricity using shore power. The two ships, which are slated for delivery in late 2023, are expected to be the first fully electric ships to work the Yangtze River area.

Containerised battery power has attracted attention in shipping circles. Yesterday, Ship & Bunker reported on a containerised battery project aimed at domestic shipping in the United States. In addition, inland waterway traffic is vulnerable to environmental criticism.