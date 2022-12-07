Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Experienced Bunker Manager in Singapore
Wednesday December 7, 2022
The role is based in Norden's Singapore office. Image Credit: Norden
Shipping company Norden is seeking to hire an experienced bunker manager in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in Singapore's bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily task handling and negotiating bunker purchase orders from our Stakeholders with suppliers and traders
- Ensuring high service to our stakeholders, primarily operations and chartering, sharing market trends, and looking for opportunities in the market
- Optimizing the NORDEN results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in the Far East and Australia
- Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts
- Pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market
- Ensuring to maintain a good relationship with our suppliers, traders, and other stakeholders
- Be on top of regulations within the Bunker area
