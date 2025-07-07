UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack 51 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 4:34 PM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A second commercial ship has reportedly come under attack in the Red Sea, just one day after the first such attack of the year.

The ship came under attack 51 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at 4:34 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The vessel has been attacked by multiple rocket propelled grenades from small craft," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Monday's attack follows one on Sunday that left a bulker ablaze in the Red Sea and abandoned by its crew.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has come under attack from Yemen's Houthi movement over much of the past two years in response to the war in Gaza, but these attacks have not been seen this year until the past two days.