Hapag-Lloyd Boxship Bunkers LNG at Malaysian Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marked the first LNG bunkering of a vessel during simultaneous operations at the port. Image Credit: Port of Tanjung Pelepas

Over the weekend, a dual-fuel container ship Bangkok Express operated by Hapag-Lloyd was bunkered with LNG at the Malaysian Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

The bunkering operation of the 23,660 TEU capacity boxship was carried out by bunkering vessel MT Paolina Cosulich and marked the first LNG bunkering during simultaneous operations at the port, the Port of Tanjung Pelepas said in a LinkedIn post.

The bunkering was conducted by PETCO Trading Labuan Company, the trading arm of Malaysian energy firm Petronas.

The 8,300 m3 capacity MT Paolina Cosulich is owned by the Fratelli Cosulich Group and was chartered to PETCO last year on a two-year contract.

It can also carry up to 500 mt of conventional marine fuels.

The global LNG bunkering fleet is currently made up of 65 vessels, with another 16 expected to join the fleet in 2028, according to data from classification society DNV.