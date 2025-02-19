Fire Contained Aboard Grimaldi Vessel in English Channel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident occurred while the Grande Brasile was en route from Belgium’s Antwerp to Le Havre in France. Image Credit: Port of Hamburg

A fire that broke out aboard the Maltese-flagged Ro-Ro vessel Grande Brasile on Tuesday, while transiting the Dover Strait, the narrowest part of the English Channel, has been successfully brought under control.

The incident occurred while Grande Brasile was en route from Belgium's Antwerp to Le Havre in France, when a fire broke out approximately 15 nautical miles off Ramsgate, UK, while transiting the Dover Strait, claim specialist W.E. Cox Claims Group said in a note on its website on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The vessel was carrying containers and cars at the time of the incident and managed to contain the blaze after its onboard fire-suppression systems were activated.

The 25-years old vessel is managed by ACL Atlantic Container Line AB and operated by Grimaldi Group.

"As a result of this casualty, cargo deliveries will likely be delayed, with significant cargo loss and damage," W.E. Cox Claims Group said.