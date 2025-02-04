Econowind Hits 100 Wind-Assisted System Sales Milestone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind-assisted propulsion systems also help to improve vessel's CII ratings and lower operational costs. Image Credit: Econowind

Dutch wind propulsion firm Econowind has sold more than 100 of its VentoFoil units worldwide since 2018.

In addition to bunker fuel savings, Econowind says that wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), offer shipowners a competitive advantage in complying with the FuelEU Maritime regulations that came into effect this year.

FuelEU Maritime regulations offer a reward factor to ships equipped with WAPS such as rigid sails, rotor sails, and kites.

Shipowners can leverage this wind reward factor to lower a vessel's reported emissions, making it easier to meet FuelEU Maritime compliance compared to vessels lacking WAPS, Econowind said in an email statement on Tuesday.

“Today, 32 VentoFoil units are in operation, 33 are currently in production or ready for

installation, and another 37 are set for delivery in 2025,” Econowind said.

