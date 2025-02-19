Monjasa Expands to Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new Tokyo office, with two senior traders, will be its 16th worldwide. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has expanded to Japan with a new office in Tokyo.

The company's new Tokyo office, with two senior traders, will be its 16th worldwide, Monjasa said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We are very ambitious about our new daily presence in Tokyo," Morten Østergaard Jacobsen, Monjasa's managing director for Asia, said in the statement.

"We are here to match supply and demand locally and at the same time offer Monjasa's own maritime logistics in key shipping hubs such as the Panama Canal and the Middle East.

"Altogether, we are confident that entering the Japanese market with genuine respect and industry-leading governance, we are strengthening our service offerings, not only in Asia, but as a global shipping partner."

The firm has hired Jun Inoue as a senior trader in Japan as of January.

Inoue was previously an account manager for BP in Tokyo from October 2023 to last month. He had earlier worked for Peninsula from 2019 to 2023 and for K Line from 2002 to 2019.

Jonas Andersen will be relocated from Monjasa's Singapore office to Tokyo as another senior trader. Andersen has worked for Monjasa since September 2019 in Denmark and Singapore.