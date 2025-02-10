Nine Countries Join IMO's Green Shipping Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

India and Mexico are among the nine countries that have been selected by IMO for its flagship technical cooperation programme. File Image / Pixabay

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has selected nine countries as 2025 partnering countries for its flagship technical cooperation programme – the IMO GreenVoyage2050 programme.

As part of this initiative, IMO will provide technical and policy support to developing and underdeveloped nations, helping them align their national shipping industries with IMO's GHG strategy objectives, IMO stated on its website.

Five of the selected countries—Bangladesh, Egypt, Ghana, Mexico and Nigeria—will receive assistance in formulating national action plans and strategies to reduce GHG emissions from shipping, following IMO's established guidelines.

The remaining four countries—India, Indonesia, Türkiye and Vietnam—will receive technical assistance on advancing the deployment of low- and zero-carbon solutions on ships and in ports through the development and implementation of pilot projects.

Additionally, the IMO will support the development of infrastructure for alternative fuel bunkering.