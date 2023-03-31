Seven Companies Want to Build New Sinopec-Backed Hambantota Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The addition of a refinery at Hambantota would likely help lower the port's bunker prices. File Image / Pixabay

Seven companies have expressed their interest in building a proposed new refinery in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Chinese energy company Sinopec, who also runs bunkering operations at the port, said it would support the refinery's construction.

Local media outlet Colombo Gazette reports the seven companies who have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) are Grant & Shearer Ltd. of Nigeria, Sinopec of China, Petrichor Capital Sbn. Bhd. of Malaysia, Vitol Group of Singapore, Matin Tejarat Co. of Iran, Harree Management Services (Pvt.) Ltd. with Marka Invest of Sri Lanka and the UAE, Deniyaya Engineering Sales and Service Syndicate of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Minister of Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, has said a technical evaluation committee & other procurement committees will now evaluate the proposals.

