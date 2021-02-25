Singapore: MPA Joins Ammonia Bunker Fuel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: joining in. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has joined a multi-partner ammonia-fuelled tanker project.

Called the Castor initiative, it has chalked up successes since its inception a year ago.

."As a transshipment and bunkering hub, we are committed to meet IMO2030/2050 decarbonisation goals," Maritime and Port Authority chief executive Quah Ley Hoon said.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with like-minded industry partners to support the development and trials of alternative future marine fuels such as ammonia," she added.

The MPA’s involvement will allow project partners to tap into the port's "experience as a bunkering hub and flag state to gather insights on safety issues and ammonia bunkering procedures, and gain access to research capabilities in Singapore", according to an authority statement.

Fertiliser manufacturer Yara International has also joined the project