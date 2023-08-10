Pavilion Energy and CNOOC Bunker LNG-Fuelled VLCC at Guangzhou

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CNOOC's delivery vessel the Hai Yang Shi You 301 was used for the operation. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

Pavilion Energy and CNOOC have made a delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel to a VLCC in China.

The two firms recently bunkered Maran Tankers Management's new VLCC the Maran Dione with 2,800 mt of LNG at Guangzhou, Pavilion said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

CNOOC's delivery vessel the Hai Yang Shi You 301 was used for the operation.

"Pavilion Energy is pleased to have CNOOC as a strong and capable partner to support Angelicoussis Group in their adoption of LNG as a cleaner fuel of choice for its vessels," Alan Heng, CEO of Pavilion Energy, said in the statement.

"This latest operation further solidifies our presence as a one-stop LNG bunkering solutions partner to serve various global shipping ports as we continue to expand our global LNG bunkering footprint and support the shipping industry's transition to cleaner marine fuels."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.