Advantis Bunkering Gets VLSFO Bunkering Underway in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Advantis Bunkering first to deliver VLSFO in Sri Lanka. Image Credit: Advantis Bunkering

Advantis Bunkering is set to be the first player to supply IMO2020 grade VLSFO bunkers in Sri Lanka.

"With the demand for low-sulfur marine fuel supplies rising as the shipping sector prepares for the new IMO regulation to lower the cap on sulfur in marine fuels to 0.5% from the current 3.5%, Advantis Bunkering has loaded the first cargo parcel of VLSFO from U.A.E. to reach Colombo by first week of December 2019," a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker.

Advantis Bunkering will be supplying the fuel in Colombo.

The firm is a subsidiary of Hayley's PLC and comprises three physical bunker suppliers operating in Sri Lankan waters - Lanka Maritime Services Limited, Lanka Bunkering Services Limited and Moceti International Pvt Limited.

The company is certified for ISO 9001:2015 and OSHAS 18001:2007.

"Hayley's PLC one of the largest and diversified conglomerate which awarded as Sri Lanka's No. 01 Company by LMD in 2019," the spokesperson added.

