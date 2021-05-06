Mobil Oil Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel in New Zealand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The KORIMAKO was previously in service at Brisbane and Botany Bay in Australia under the name ANATOMA. Image Credit: Mount Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Mobil Oil has added a delivery vessel to its operation in New Zealand.

Mount Bunkering has contracted out the delivery vessel KORIMAKO to support Mobil's operation in Tauranga as of May 4, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The vessel may also be used at other ports in the area, as needed.

The KORIMAKO was previously in service at Brisbane and Botany Bay in Australia under the name ANATOMA.

"The MT Korimako will deliver noticeable improvements to the Port of Tauranga's productivity by reducing waiting times for refuelling," Andrew McNaught, country manager for New Zealand at Mobil Oil, said in the statement.

Mobil Oil is New Zealand's oldest oil company.