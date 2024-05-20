Island Oil Opens Seoul office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jayden Choi: business development manager at Seoul office. Image Credit / Island Oil.

Marine fuel trader Island Oil has set up an office in the South Korean capital of Seoul, the company has announced.

The move follows the opening of an office in Hong Kong and extends the company's presence in the Asian market.

Island Oil has a firm base in Singapore as well as a representative office in Shanghai.

Yongje (Jayden) Choi will be heading up the new office as business development manager, the company said.

"Choi's expertise in the Korean market will provide an immediate impact as we inaugurate our Seoul office, marking another significant milestone in our Asia expansion," Michell Kamphorst, the firms international trading head for Asia said.

For more information contact: bunkers.korea@island-oil.com