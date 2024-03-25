Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: vessel detained. File Image / Pixabay.

A tanker has been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore, court records show. .

The chemical/products vessel, which is called GB Venture, was built in 2010 and sails under the Singapore flag, according to shipping database equasis.

The 14,445 dwt ship is controlled by shipping interests located in Hong Kong, the database shows.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.

GB Venture was arrested in the port by the local law firm, Oon & Bazul, on March 22.