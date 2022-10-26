Asian States to Co-operate on Energy Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: enery transition focus. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore and Japan have signed a memorandum of co-operation to advance energy security and transitions.

The memorandum will enhance bilateral cooperation "to promote investment across the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain, exploration of opportunities to support LNG procurement, and drawing on our LNG connections to establish regional supply chains of low-emissions fuels," energy and industry minister Low Yen Ling was reported as saying by Reuters.

The new MOC builds on a previous memorandum that coordinates the use and support for natural gas supply chains with low-emission technologies like hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture, utilisation and storage, according to the report.

Ammonia, hydrogen and liquified natural gas are all alternatives to oil-derived bunker fuel and the southeast Asian city-state has marked its ground as a leader in the field decarbonisation of shipping.