Shipping Firm Wah Kwong Signs Green Methanol Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol will be produced in China. File Image / Pixabay

Venture Energy, the fuel arm of shipping firm Wah Kwong, has signed a deal with a Chinese company to secure supply of green methanol.

Venture Energy has signed a strategic collaboration deal with Shanghai Shenji Energy & Environmental Technology Co including a green methanol procurement and supply agreement, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

Venture Energy will purchase ISCC EU-certified green methanol under the deal, with the first shipment scheduled for delivery and loading in the first half of 2026.

"The partnership extends beyond pure product supply, encompassing full-chain collaboration on biogas feedstock and green-fuel ISCC certificates," the company said in the statement.

"This establishes a practical, fully traceable framework for the standardised trading of green marine fuels."