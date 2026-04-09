Gulf Marine Expands Marine Lubricants Supply in China's Fujian Province

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has added supply locations in Putian, Ningde and Fuqing. File Image / Pixabay

Marine lubricant supplier Gulf Marine has expanded its bonded marine lubricant supply in China’s Fujian province, adding new service points at terminals in Putian, Ningde and Fuqing.

This extends coverage across 14 additional operational terminals, alongside four chemical product terminals and two container and bulk cargo facilities in the region, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company aims to improve supply resilience and ensure more responsive deliveries for vessels operating along China’s southeast coast.

Earlier this year, Gulf Marine inducted its first-owned lubricant supply barge, Reliable I, in Singapore.

The vessel has a cargo capacity of 1,058 kilolitres and features an IMO tier III-compliant Mitsubishi high-speed engine.