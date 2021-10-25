Further Charges in Singapore Over Shell MGO Theft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The charges were filed at a Singapore court on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

A further set of charges have been filed in Singapore in cases resulting from the theft of MGO from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery.

Pai Keng Pheng, formerly managing director of Sentek Marine and Trading Pte Limited, was charged with corruption and obstructing the course of justice in a Singapore court on Friday, according to Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). Two other individuals, Pai Guat Mooi and Wong Wai Seng, were also charged with corruption.

Between 2018 and 2021, Pai Keng Pheng is alleged to have arranged for three bunker clerks to leave and remain away from Singapore in order to make them unavailable for police investigations into the MGO theft from Shell, according to the CPIB. Pai Keng Pheng allegedly gave the three clerks or their representatives about S$839,540 with the assistance of Pai Guat Mooi, Wong Wai Seng and others as inducement to keep them away from Singapore.

The case relates to the theft of more than $200 million's worth of MGO from Shell over multiple years.