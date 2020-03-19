Asia/Pacific News
Bunker Jobs: Bunker Buyer Wanted in Singapore
- Full Time
- Entry Level | Executive
- Bachelor Degree | Diploma
- Location: Singapore
- Closing On 11 Apr 2020
About Us
Hafnia is a leading ship owner and operator with the world’s largest fleet consisting of 102 product tankers, four newbuildings and three product tanker pools with vessels in the LR2, LR1, MR and SR segments.
We have a solid history in chartering, operations and technical management and strive to always offer customers the best solution for their transportation needs. This solution-focused approach has given us a strong reputation and we remain firmly committed to being a responsible member of the industry and operating according to the highest ethical standards.
Hafnia has a global presence with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen and Houston. We are part of BW Group, an international shipping group that has worked in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies and deep-water production for over 80 years.
Shipping is a dynamic global industry that connects world markets. This capital-intensive industry demands a highly skilled workforce and at Hafnia we are always looking for the most talented individuals. Working with us means an exciting and challenging career in an international environment with a wealth of opportunities for professional and personal development.
Job Description
- Involvement in purchasing bunkers for both internal and external clients.
- Responsible for a smooth process for Bunker Delivery Operations, i.e. coordination & liaising with Operators, Port Authorities, Agents, Customs, other members of the Bunker Alliance etc.
- Assist in performance monitoring and claims.
- Responsible for the bunker delivery operations of the company, mainly in far East and Middle East.
- Ensure all relevant documentation and system input is carried out according to audit requirements.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Maritime Studies or relevant professional certificate.
- At least 3 years of shipping and/or bunker experience within the shipping / maritime industry.
- Comfortable with a fast-paced environment.
- High ability to multitask.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Able to work independently within the team.
- Enjoys challenges and highly adaptable to changes.
The chosen candidate should be a positive thinker, and ready to be part of a dedicated group of individuals working towards common goals in a fast paced and fun environment.
Other Information
At Hafnia, we offer challenging work in an international environment with a team of dedicated and competent colleagues. We recognise that the success of Hafnia rests with each employee’s ability to provide the necessary skills and confidence within the team, and our training is tailored to suit individual needs and career aspirations.
Vision: Best on Water
Values
- Collaborative
- Ambitious
- Reliable
- Enduring
If our values resonate with you and you think you can contribute, we would be delighted to hear from you!
To apply for this role please visit: https://hafniabw.recruiterpal.com/career/jobs/w7gk7
Information for Recruitment Agencies:
Hafnia endeavours to recruit and fill vacancies directly. However, when we do need to engage with agencies, Hafnia operates a preferred supplier list (PSL) and will not be accepting unsolicited applications from non-PSL agencies for this role.