Singapore Sees First S-to-S LNG Transfer

LNG reloaded from jetty. Image credit/SLING

Singapore has registered its first commercial, ship-to-ship transfer of liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel.

Singaporean firm Pavillion Energy undertook the operation which "comprised a reload of 2,000 cubic meters of LNG onto a small-scale tanker at the newly-modified, secondary jetty of the Singapore LNG (SLNG) terminal, followed by a ship-to-ship transfer to the receiving heavy-lift commercial vessel", the company said.

Group chief executive of Pavilion Energy Frédéric Barnaud praised partners SLING and the Maritime Port Authority in achieving this "milestone".

Through its subsidiary, Pavillion Gas, the company chartered its first LNG bunker vessel earlier this year. The newbuild is set for delivery by 2021, it said.

LNG marine fuel is viewed by some as a serious contender to be an effective substitute for oil-derived fuel oil. The key to its development, however, is having enough visibility in its infrastructure to encourage sufficient take up by shipowners.