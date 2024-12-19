K Line Takes on Biofuels in Japan for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's car carrier the Viking Ocean took on a B24-VLSFO blend at the Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal on December 9. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company K Line has taken on a biofuel bunker blend in Japan for the first time.

The firm's car carrier the Viking Ocean took on a B24-VLSFO blend at the Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal on December 9, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel is operated by K Line and owned by Gram Car Carriers.

"This marine biofuel contains 24% of FAME blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and is expected to reduce the emissions from the voyage of the VIKING OCEAN by approx. 190 tons of CO2," the company said in the statement.

"The marine biofuel is made from renewable organic resources, such as biomass which don't utilize as foodstuff and feed crop."