CMA CGM to Register Alternative-Fuelled Boxships Under Singapore Flag

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM and MPA will work together to carry out bunkering trials of alternative fuels in the port. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container firm CMA CGM has renewed its partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to advance sustainable shipping initiatives.

As the company expands its fleet of alternative-fuelled vessels, it is exploring the possibility of registering more ships under the Singapore flag and taking part in bunkering trials for alternative fuels at the port, CMA CGM said in an email statement on Tuesday.

CMA CGM will register four of its LNG-fuelled boxships under the Singapore flag, with the potential for more to follow.

The company has placed several orders of LNG and methanol-capable boxships.

Recently, its dual-fuel methanol container ship CMA CGM Iron made its maiden call in the Port of Singapore.

Through this partnership, CMA CGM stands to benefit from Singapore's expertise as the world's largest bunkering hub.

In addition, CMA CGM and MPA will collaborate on ship-to-shore data exchange trials, cybersecurity initiatives, and crew training for alternative-fuelled vessels.

"This MoU marks a significant milestone of our collaboration with CMA CGM and also demonstrates CMA CGM's significant support towards our shared vision to drive decarbonisation and digitalisation and support manpower development within the maritime sector," Teo Eng Dih, CEO of MPA, said.