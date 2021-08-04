Japanese Firms Join Forces to Develop Hydrogen-Fuelled Ship Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms are all based in Japan. File Image / Pixabay

A trio of Japanese engine manufacturers have joined forces to develop hydrogen-fuelled shipping.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology and Japan Engine Corporation have signed a deal to set up HyEng Corporation, a new joint venture, the companies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm's main business activities will be as follows, according to the statement:

Development of hydrogen engine (basic technology)

Development of international standards and rules for hydrogen fuel supply systems

Integration of hydrogen fuel supply systems

Maintenance and operation of hydrogen fuel engine demonstration facilities

"With the establishment of HyEng Corporation, the three companies will further advance their joint development activities and accelerate their drive to develop new markets for decarbonization in the marine domain," the companies said in the statement.