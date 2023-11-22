KPI OceanConnect Sells Biofuel Bunker Blend to Boxship in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was delivered by barge. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has arranged the supply of a biofuel bunker blend in Singapore.

The company recently sold a B24 blend containing 24% used cooking oil methyl ester mixed with VLSFO to an OOCL container ship in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The fuel was delivered by barge.

"We are proud to have worked so closely with members of the OOCL team to develop a tailor-made fuel strategy that met the company's sustainability and regulatory goals," Jesper Sørensen, global head of new fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"We are encouraged by the progress we see in the maritime industry, as it shifts away from carbon-intensive practices, and look forward to continuing to share our knowledge – providing expert guidance to clients as the energy transition gains further momentum."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.